Former Irish MEP condemns U.S. reception of Netanyahu in Washington

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mike Wallace, a former member of the European Parliament from Ireland, has strongly criticized the U.S. welcome extended to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Washington. In a post on his X account (formerly Twitter), Wallace shared footage of Netanyahu’s arrival and accused the United States of honoring a “war criminal.”

“The U.S. line up to pay homage to a war criminal,” Wallace wrote, reflecting his outspoken stance on Israel’s leadership and ongoing policies.

