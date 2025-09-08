Hezbollah launches $3 billion reconstruction plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has announced plans for a comprehensive $3 billion reconstruction initiative, following Israel's war of aggression against southern Lebanon.

The reconstruction initiative, funded privately through its Waad Project, comes as the movement approaches the completion of rubble clearance and repair operations, echoing its previous efforts following the July 2006 Israeli war, when it acted decisively in the absence of state support.

Hezbollah's institutions, including Jihad al-Binaa and Waad, are set to implement a three-phase plan, although an official announcement is pending.

The first phase allocates $1 billion for rebuilding efforts in Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahye) and other war-affected areas, excluding border villages. Two additional phases, each worth $1 billion, will follow, alongside $500 million for ongoing repairs and support for displaced families.

Sources indicate that this initiative does not excuse the Lebanese government from its responsibilities but reflects Hezbollah’s frustration with the administration's lack of action.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's previous commitments, including $40 million for repairing unsafe buildings, have yet to materialize, while similar pledges from Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Finance Minister Yassin Jaber remain unfulfilled.

Political obstruction attributed to Salam has hindered government support, leaving citizens feeling caught in what Hezbollah describes as political blackmail—disarmament in exchange for reconstruction.

The urgency of the plan is underscored by the plight of displaced families, many of whom have been without shelter for over two years. Hezbollah aims to address the humanitarian crisis, especially in light of the government’s limited achievements, which have largely revolved around the recent signing of a $250 million World Bank loan. However, this amount is significantly less than the $1.1 billion Hezbollah has already spent on repairs and housing.

While officials have touted the loan as a pivotal step in the reconstruction process, Hezbollah views it as inadequate and laden with conditions that could delay assistance to thousands of families, further exacerbating their plight.

The loan explicitly excludes reconstruction in border areas, aiming to prevent residents from returning and leaving them vulnerable to external threats.

The Israeli regime escalated the conflict into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 Lebanese and injuring around 17,000, most of them women and children.

The Israeli regime also martyred Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, in its aggression against Lebanon.

Although a ceasefire was reached in November 2024, Israel has been carrying out near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon, falsely claiming to target Hezbollah activities, violating the agreement.

Under the agreement, Israel was expected to withdraw completely by January 26.

The deadline was extended to February 18 after the regime refused to comply. Israeli forces continue to occupy five outposts along the border.

