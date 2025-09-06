Lebanese Mufti: Imam Musa Sadr symbolized Lebanon’s sovereignty, Islamic-Christian partnership

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, Lebanon’s prominent Jafari Mufti, has issued a message on the anniversary of the disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr and his two companions, stressing that the cleric’s foremost concern was the sovereignty of Lebanon and the preservation of Islamic-Christian partnership and coexistence.

In his statement, Sheikh Qabalan said, “No one extinguished the flames of civil war and Israeli aggression with his own hands as Imam Musa Sadr did. His mission was Lebanon, its sovereignty, its partnership, and the creation of a political formula that would rise above sectarian divisions in favor of national unity and religious coexistence.”

He underlined that Lebanon today stands in need of unity, solidarity, and independence from international and regional conflicts. “Lebanon has no value without sovereignty, the solidarity of its people, and the sacrifice of its political forces to serve the national decision. This requires protecting internal strength and preventing disintegration,” he said.

Sheikh Qabalan emphasized that both the Lebanese army and the resistance remain vital pillars of national sovereignty. “Lebanon’s need for these two forces is a strategic necessity amid an international game that fuels conflict in the region and undermines political institutions,” he noted.

Referring to domestic leadership, the Jafari Mufti described Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri as “a window to solutions and a key to national salvation,” stressing that unity and resistance are essential to defeating division, foreign pressure, and Israeli plots.

Concluding his message, Sheikh Qabalan stated: “Imam Musa Sadr’s greatest will was to preserve Lebanon’s sovereignty, partnership, and historical herit

