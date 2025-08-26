Hezbollah, Amal call mass rally in Beirut to defend armed resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah and Amal have called on supporters to take to the streets of Beirut in protest, rejecting recent cabinet decisions aimed at disarming the resistance groups.

The labor offices of the two groups called on Lebanese workers, unionists, and producers to gather on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m. local time in the capital city, Beirut’s Riad Al Solh Square, in protest against two recent government decisions.

In a joint statement, the resistance groups said the rally is meant to reject cabinet measures issued earlier this month, which they said contradict Lebanon’s national interests and the principle of coexistence.

The protest is in defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty, the legitimacy of armed resistance against Israel, and a rejection of “external pressures” on the Lebanese state, the statement added.

“This stand is an affirmation of our right to preserve our arms, which have proven capable of breaking the enemy’s power, and of our right to resist Israeli aggression and occupation,” the statement read.

The organizers referred to the teachings of the late Imam Musa al-Sadr, who described Israel as “absolute evil,” and of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, who referred to Israel as a “cancerous gland.”

They urged workers to ensure the rally becomes “a historic day in the record of struggle,” reflecting national unity and opposition to submission and surrender.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam earlier this month tasked the country’s army with devising a monopoly plan to restrict weapons to the state by the end of the year.

The plan seeks to disarm resistance groups that have defended Lebanon for decades against foreign aggression, particularly from Israel, in a US-backed initiative.

Hezbollah has condemned the government’s decision, decrying the move as a “grave sin” while warning that restricting weapons will facilitate the Israelis’ scheming to expand.

It underlined that the Zionist forces still occupy strategic areas in southern Lebanon while carrying out near-daily violations of a November 2024 ceasefire.

The Israeli regime forces continue to maintain their occupation of five strategic points in southern Lebanon, namely Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all situated near the border.

Under the ceasefire deal, Tel Aviv was required to withdraw fully from Lebanese territory, but by keeping the Zionist forces stationed at the five sites, the Tel Aviv regime violates UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the terms of the agreement.

