US presses Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East has pressed the Lebanese authorities to take concrete steps to implement the plan to disarm the resistance movement Hezbollah.

“We’re all greatly encouraged by the historic decision of the government a few weeks ago, but now it’s not about words, now it’s about action,” Morgan Ortagus said at a press conference at Lebanon's presidential palace in Baabda on Tuesday.

She made the remarks following a meeting between a US delegation and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss the issue.

Hezbollah has vowed never to disarm, saying the Lebanese government has made a grave mistake by pushing the resistance to hand over its weapons, which it sees as a deterrent against Israel.

Ortagus said Israel was willing to progress gradually alongside the Lebanese government, saying, "So every step that the Lebanese government takes, we will encourage the Israeli government to make the same step."

US envoy Tom Barrack, who was also part of the delegation, noted that the Lebanese army and government would present a concrete plan for the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of the month.

He also highlighted the expectation for the Israelis to respond with their own proposal for withdrawals and security guarantees upon reviewing the Lebanese plan.

Barrack had already said that with Lebanon’s government taking the first step, Israel must reciprocate by withdrawing its forces from Lebanese territory.

On August 5, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam tasked the country’s army to develop a plan to restrict weapons to the state by the end of the year, a decision that aims at disarming Hezbollah, which has for decades defended the country from external aggression, especially from the Israeli enemy.

Two days later, during a cabinet meeting, the Lebanese government officials further discussed the US push for disarming Hezbollah and endorsed its “objectives.”

Hezbollah condemned the government’s decision as a “grave sin,” warning that it fully serves the interests of Israel, which still occupies areas in Lebanon and carries out near-daily violations of a November 2024 ceasefire.

Israel continues to maintain its occupation of five significant regions in southern Lebanon, namely Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all situated near the border.

