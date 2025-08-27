Head of Tyre Ulema Association slams Lebanese government over prisoner handover without concessions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ali Yassin Al-Amili, head of the Tyre Ulema Association, condemned the Lebanese government’s decision to hand over an Israeli prisoner without securing any concessions, describing it as a sign of weakness and submission to foreign dictates.

Speaking at the Tyre religious school mosque, Sheikh Yassin rejected the so-called American “victory card,” calling it a surrender document that imposes privileges contradicting Lebanon’s logic, constitution, and sovereignty. He stressed that the ultimate decision lies with the people, not officials who only claim patriotism.

He questioned the government’s inaction regarding Lebanese prisoners in Israeli jails, stressing that many are held in harsh conditions without Red Cross access. “Lebanon belongs to its people, not its rulers,” he said, urging an end to divisive sectarian rhetoric.

The cleric affirmed that true sovereignty comes from the resistance and the people of the south, who have always defended the nation’s mosques, churches, and borders. He reiterated support for national dialogue and coexistence, but from a position of strength, noting that those who defeated takfiri threats are the same who defend Lebanon today.

Concluding, Sheikh Yassin stressed that Palestine is a human and national cause that leaves no room for neutrality. He warned that the so-called Greater Israel project transcends borders, making resistance against the enemy a duty, while evading it under foreign pressure amounts to carrying out American orders.

