Lebanese Sunni cleric rejects disarmament, calls resistance religious duty

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ahmed Al-Qattan, head of the “Qoluna wa al-Amal” community in Lebanon, affirmed his full support for the resistance and strongly opposed calls for disarmament, stressing that weapons protecting Lebanon, its people and holy sites cannot be handed over.

Speaking on recent political developments, Al-Qattan criticized the Lebanese government for handing over an Israeli prisoner without securing the release of Lebanese civilians detained in Israeli prisons. “How can our country accept giving an Israeli to the enemy without any compensation, at least the return of our people imprisoned in occupied Palestine?” he asked.

He emphasized that according to Islamic law, surrendering weapons that safeguard the nation would be impermissible. “This is a religious fatwa. Handing over our power so the enemy can destroy and occupy us is not allowed,” he stated, warning that daily Israeli violations prove the need to preserve deterrence.

Al-Qattan added that no external power, including the United States, can guarantee that Israel will not invade Lebanon again. He underlined confidence in the Lebanese army as a pillar of civil peace, expressing hope it will remain neutral in domestic disputes while continuing to defend the nation’s sovereignty.

