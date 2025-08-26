  1. Home
Israeli airstrike kills Lebanese citizen in Bint Jbeil

26 August 2025 - 11:32
Source: Agencies
An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon killed one Lebanese citizen in Bint Jbeil, shortly after Israel voiced support for disarming Hezbollah. The strike hit a vehicle on the Ain al-Mazrab–Tebnine road.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, resulting in the martyrdom of a Lebanese citizen. The attack occurred shortly after Israel expressed its willingness to assist Lebanon in disarming Hezbollah and reducing its military footprint in the south.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health confirmed that the strike hit a vehicle traveling on the Ain al-Mazrab–Tebnine road in Bint Jbeil, leading to one fatality.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, an Israeli drone fired a guided missile at a car near the town of Sarbin. However, the missile missed its target and exploded in the middle of the road.

