Lebanese army dismantles Israeli spy device near Yaroun

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese government forces have dismantled an Israeli surveillance device in the southern province of Nabatieh, near the border with Israeli-occupied territories.

The Lebanese Army stated on Saturday that a specialized unit discovered the hidden camera-equipped device during an engineering survey near the town of Yaroun.

The military urged civilians to avoid suspicious objects, refrain from touching them, and report any findings to the nearest army post for safety.

After suffering major losses and failing to achieve its goals in a 14-month-long offensive against Lebanon, Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which began on November 27.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued launching attacks on Lebanon, including airstrikes, violating the agreement.

On January 27, Lebanon announced it would extend the ceasefire with Israel until February 18.

However, Israel still occupies five strategic areas in southern Lebanon: Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all near the border.

Lebanon has condemned Israel’s continued military presence as a breach of the ceasefire and its withdrawal obligations. Officials in Beirut have pledged to take “all necessary measures” to expel the occupying forces.

/129