Israeli drone explosion kills two Lebanese soldiers in Naqoura

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese officer and soldier were martyred on Thursday when an Israeli drone exploded as they were inspecting it in the southern town of Naqoura.

In an official statement, the Lebanese army said, “While army personnel were inspecting a drone belonging to the Israeli enemy after it crashed in the Naqoura area, it exploded, leading to the martyrdom of an officer and a soldier, and wounding two others.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun extended his condolences to the army commander following the death of a senior officer and a first sergeant, stating, “Once again, the army pays with blood the price of maintaining stability in the south.”

This incident marks the fourth time Lebanese soldiers have been killed since the army was deployed south of the Litani River.

The deadly explosion occurred as the UN Security Council voted to extend the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), amid renewed international calls for Israel to halt its attacks, withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory, and allow the Lebanese army to assert full control along the international border.

Earlier that day, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched a series of airstrikes on southern Lebanese areas, including Mahmoudiya and Jarmak. Local sources reported that the raids targeted what IOF described as Hezbollah infrastructure and a rocket launch site.

According to official Lebanese statistics, Israel has conducted near-daily attacks on Lebanese territory, violating the ceasefire over 3,000 times and resulting in more than 280 people killed or injured.

