Lebanese Researcher: "Greater Israel" Plan is Just a Cover for Expansionism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Adnan Allama wrote in an article: "Based on United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, Israel has been recognized as an occupying force in the Palestinian territories since 1967. Resolutions 242 (1967) and 338 (1973) emphasized the illegality of acquiring land by force and called for Israel's withdrawal from the occupied territories.



Furthermore, Resolution 2334 (2016) stressed the illegality of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, calling them a 'flagrant violation of international law.'"Therefore, all of Israel's actions in the West Bank and Gaza fall under the responsibility of an occupying force, which is obligated to comply with the 1949 Geneva Conventions, especially Article 49 of the Fourth Convention, which prohibits the forced transfer or mass displacement of people.



Indiscriminate bombings, blockades, starvation, targeting of civilians, and the destruction of infrastructure and hospitals are all considered crimes. According to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (1998), they fall under the categories of war crimes (Article 8) and crimes against humanity (Article 7).



Additionally, the policy of "starvation as a weapon of war," which began in Gaza in February 2025, is a violation of Article 54 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions (1977), which prohibits the use of starvation against civilians.

A Biblical War as a Cover for Violating Civil Laws



To evade the legal description of an occupying force, Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of a "Biblical War" against Palestinians and Israel's neighbors. This discourse uses religious texts to provide a political-expansionist legitimacy for a "Greater Israel from the Euphrates to the Nile."



However, this claim has no legal or historical basis in the international system because international law is not built upon religious narratives or the beliefs of a single nation. Article 2(4) of the UN Charter prohibits the use of force or the threat of force against the territorial integrity of any state. Thus, a Biblical War is merely a tool to justify colonialism and genocide, binding only upon Jews, and has no legal foundation in the international system.



With political support from President Trump, Netanyahu presented Israel as "smaller than the tip of a pen" compared to its neighboring countries to justify expansion and annexation of territories. This position is in conflict with the principle of the prohibition of acquiring land by force, which is a peremptory norm (jus cogens) that no country has the right to violate.



Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank are not a mere conflict but a gross violation of international law, a war crime, genocide, and a crime against humanity, and they pose a direct challenge to the global legal system.



The Biblical War to which Netanyahu has resorted is merely a rhetorical tool to bypass civil laws and an excuse to revive an expansionist project in the shadow of international silence and the complicity of major powers.

Where are the legal pens and professional journalists to expose Israel's plans? The near future is upon us, and the truth will be revealed.



