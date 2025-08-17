Senior Sunni scholar: Palestinians in Gaza follow model of Imam Hussein’s resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: A member of the Association of Lebanese Muslim Scholars said the Palestinians in Gaza follow the role model of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam in their perseverance.

Sheikh Abdullah al-Salem made the remarksduring the great march of Arba’een in Karbala.



He hailed Imam Hussein (AS) for founding the school of world freedom-seekers and said,” In the same breath, Gaza is now a model for resistance.”



“We, as representatives of the Palestinian people, have come to Karbala to accompany the Al-Aqsa Call procession, to observe this huge crowd up close” said the senior cleric and added,” We compare Karbala and Palestine, because Karbala and Palestine are one since all followers of Imam Hussein (AS) are the free people of the world, and the people of Gaza in Palestine are the free people of the world, because Gaza has not surrendered to the Zionist occupiers and is standing firm.”





The senior cleric continued, "The Zionist occupiers are using the weapon of hunger against the people of Gaza, starving them and massacring children, and by bombing the tents of the refugees, they are burning them in flames. The Zionists are targeting hospitals and schools. Nothing is safe in Gaza, they are even targeting doctors."



This Palestinian Sunni scholar, referring to the people of Gaza taking the example of the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions, noted: Imam Hussein (AS) is a school for the free people of the world, and Gaza has also become a school today, and today Karbala has become a beacon for the world and the free people.



