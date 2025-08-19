Four Lebanese injured in Israeli bombing

AHlulBayt News Agency: Four Lebanese citizens were injured on Monday afternoon in an Israeli bombing that targeted a village in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that four people were wounded after an Israeli drone targeted the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Israeli occupation forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, which came into effect on November 27, 2024. Since the beginning of the truce, thousands of violations have been recorded, resulting in the martyrdom of approximately 216 people and injuries to 508 others of varying severity, according to official data.

Israel began its aggression against Lebanon on October 8, 2023, which later escalated into a full-scale war starting September 23, 2024.

This war has left more than 4,000 martyrs and around 17,000 wounded, in addition to widespread destruction of infrastructure and waves of internal displacement in southern Lebanon.



