Amal Movement to Remain Faithful to Imam Musa Sadr’s Path, Says Lebanese MP

Lebanese MP Ali Khreis stressed that the Amal Movement will remain faithful to the path of Imam Musa Sadr and committed to the resistance, describing the disappearance of the Imam as “a crime in which the enemies of Arabism, Islam, and the resistance participated.”

Speaking at a memorial ceremony in the city of Badias, Tyre province, held for veteran activist Ibrahim Khalil, Khreis praised the deceased as one of the early founders of the movement’s cells and a symbol of sacrifice and dedication to Imam Musa Sadr’s cause.

The Amal parliamentarian underlined that Imam Musa Sadr’s words and positions remain relevant today, whether in addressing internal challenges, calling for civil peace and coexistence, or in confronting the Israeli enemy that continues its aggression against Lebanon.

Khreis concluded by reaffirming that the Amal Movement considers the path of resistance “a trust carried on our shoulders” to ensure Lebanon’s honor, protection, and the enduring presence of Imam Musa Sadr’s vision in the conscience of the nation.