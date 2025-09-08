Baltistan Imamia Leader: Cohesion is true strength of Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of Unity Week, Hojatoleslam Sheikh Zahid Hussain Zahedi, Vice President of the Baltistan Imamia Association, congratulated Muslims worldwide and underlined that unity is the symbol of the strength of the Islamic Ummah, while division inflicts the greatest harm.

Quoting the Holy Quran, “And hold fast to the rope of Allah, all of you, and do not be divided,” he stressed that the divine command is an eternal charter for Muslims, the implementation of which will bring dignity and authority to the Islamic nation.

Sheikh Zahedi said the essence of Unity Week is to remind Muslims that their true identity lies in being the nation of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him and his family). “Our strength is not in numbers but in our cohesion,” he emphasized, adding that enemies of Islam always attempt to weaken Muslims through religious discord, but adherence to the Quran and the Prophet’s lifestyle guarantees their victory.

Referring to the historic initiative of Imam Khomeini (may Allah be pleased with him), the Pakistani cleric noted that the late Imam declared the days of 12 to 17 Rabi’ al-Awwal as Unity Week so that Shiites and Sunnis could celebrate the birth anniversary of the Prophet (PBUH) together, thereby demonstrating that Muslims are one nation with one God, one Prophet, and one Holy Book.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Zahedi called on Muslims to close their ranks, rise above sectarian differences, and stand firm against the enemies of Islam. “Unity is the secret of our strength, and division is the source of weakness and defeat,” he said.

