Pakistani Shia scholar: Teachings of Prophet Muhammad key to unity of Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, stressed that adherence to the teachings and character of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the only way to overcome chaos and achieve unity, justice, and prosperity in the Islamic world.

Congratulating Muslims on the occasion of Unity Week, Naqvi said the luminous life of the Prophet of Islam embodies the highest human values and serves as an eternal model not only for the Islamic nation but for all humanity.

He emphasized that celebrating the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be accompanied by renewed commitment to his teachings, noting: “This blessed occasion must guide us in correcting deviations and reforming society in the light of prophetic instructions.”

Underscoring the importance of solidarity, he said Muslims, who share one God, one Prophet, one Quran, and one Qibla, must avoid divisions over minor differences and instead address disagreements in a dignified and scholarly manner.

Naqvi further reminded that insulting the sanctities of any Islamic school is impermissible and contrary to the teachings of religious authorities. He concluded by calling on Muslims to demonstrate practical unity and empathy, presenting the Islamic Ummah as a model of peace, justice, and brotherhood for the world.

