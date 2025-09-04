Pakistan Shia Ulema Council Chief Offers Condolences over Deadly Afghanistan Earthquake

In his message, Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life and property, saying, “From the bottom of our hearts, we offer our condolences to the Muslim nation of Afghanistan for this painful tragedy. In these difficult and sad moments, we stand with the suffering and grieving people of Afghanistan.”

He further stressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghanistan, noting that “the nation of Pakistan shares in your grief and sorrow and expresses its utmost sympathy and solidarity with you.”

Concluding his statement, the senior cleric prayed for divine mercy upon the victims, patience for their families, and a speedy recovery for the injured.