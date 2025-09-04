Ayatollah Arafi Expresses Condolences over Deadly Earthquake in Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a message on Wednesday, Ayatollah Arafi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life, describing the incident as “heartbreaking” and offering sympathy to the bereaved families and survivors.

“We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. Our hearts are saddened by the earthquake in Afghanistan, which took the lives of a large number of the dear people of that country. I extend my condolences to the brave and resilient nation of Afghanistan, particularly its scholars, cultural figures, and the bereaved families of the victims,” the message read.

Ayatollah Arafi further underlined that the Islamic Seminaries of Iran, in line with their religious and humanitarian responsibilities, are fully prepared to provide assistance and cooperation aimed at alleviating the suffering of those affected and addressing their urgent needs.

The powerful earthquake struck parts of Afghanistan earlier this week, leaving heavy casualties and widespread damage.