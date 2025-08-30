Thousands of Shia Families in Afghanistan Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to Abna International News Agency, the dire situation in the region has left the local population struggling to meet their most basic needs. Ali Mawdudi, a resident of the Dara-e-Sof Bala area, explained that the region, home to approximately 4,000 people, lacks access to potable water.

As a result, many residents are forced to rely on contaminated, murky water sources for daily consumption. Mawdudi pointed out that a key bottleneck is the narrow passage where the water from the Dara-e-Sof lake passes, which also lacks infrastructure for vehicles to cross.

He further mentioned that about 700 to 800 coal trucks and vehicles cross the waterbed leading to the lake each day, exacerbating the already challenging situation. The presence of these vehicles has polluted the water, making it unsafe for the local population.

Mawdudi emphasized that with a modest investment of around $6,000, this issue could be resolved, allowing the community access to clean drinking water. He added that the residents, facing severe drought conditions and widespread poverty, are unable to afford this amount and are unable to solve the problem on their own.

He called on the Afghan government, as well as charitable organizations, to intervene and address the water crisis in this largely Shia-populated district. Mawdudi also highlighted that in addition to the water crisis, the area is severely lacking in basic health and educational facilities.

Dara-e-Sof, which is rich in coal reserves, is home to a Shia-majority population, yet continues to be deprived of essential services. The shortage of clean drinking water, along with inadequate healthcare and educational infrastructure, continues to exacerbate the region's vulnerability, further underlining the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and government intervention.

The situation in Dara-e-Sof reflects broader challenges facing many underserved regions in Afghanistan, where marginalized communities lack access to basic resources and services despite their rich natural resources.