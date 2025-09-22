Pakistani Shia scholar: Lasting peace impossible without resolving Palestinian crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, Hojatoleslam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, said on the occasion of the International Day of Peace that lasting peace and security cannot be achieved without addressing the Palestinian issue.

In a message, Naqvi criticized what he called the double standards of the international community, noting that while slogans of peace are raised, “Gaza is burning in the fire of aggression and destruction.”

He stressed that real peace cannot come from “symbolic ceremonies or political statements” but requires curbing the hand of the oppressor and extending practical support to the oppressed.

Referring to decades of unresolved crises such as Palestine, Sudan, Congo, Myanmar and Yemen, the Pakistani cleric questioned the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying peace will remain “only a dream” as long as oppressed nations are denied their fundamental rights and the Israeli occupation continues.

Naqvi also pointed to the recent defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that it will not only enhance bilateral security but also contribute to unity in the Islamic world and practical support for the people of Palestine.

