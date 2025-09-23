Saudi Arabia urges countries to recognize Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Saudi Arabia on Monday called on all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so, emphasizing that such recognition is essential for advancing a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

Speaking on behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at an international conference on Palestine in New York, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan highlighted that the kingdom sees a two-state solution as “a historic opportunity to achieve peace.”

He added, “It is time to achieve justice for the Palestinian people and to recognize a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza.”

Earlier on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France had officially recognized the State of Palestine.

