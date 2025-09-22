US Central Command reveals details of mysterious military meeting in Riyadh

AhlulBayt News Agency: An unprecedented military meeting was held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, raising questions about its true motives and nature of the issues on its agenda.

“During his first trip to the Middle East as commander of US Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper met with Lt. Gen. Sagheir Hamood Bin Aziz, Chief of Staff in the government loyal to the Saudi-led coalition Yemeni Armed Forces, ” The US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X. They discussed efforts to strengthen security cooperation.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces are valued partners,” said Adm. Cooper. “They share our commitment to promoting peace, stability and security throughout the region.”

The meeting between Adm. Brad Cooper and Sagheir bin Aziz took place on the sidelines of the British-sponsored Maritime Security Conference in Riyadh, which aimed to protect Israeli maritime navigation following the failure of all US-led coalitions and efforts to curb Yemeni military operations in support of the people of Gaza amid Israeli-American war and blockade on the enclave.

The British-sponsored Maritime Security Conference in Riyadh aimed to bolster coalition-backed factions in southwestern Yemen, considered them as the last remaining card capable of securing Zionist shipping routes.

As part of the conference outcomes, these factions received financial support from Saudi Arabia, while Britain and other countries committed to providing technical, training, and naval logistical support for the next 10 years.

This comes amid reports of new Emirati, American, and Israeli military construction on Yemen’s Zuqar Island, located in the southern Red Sea.

The reported projects, which began in early September, include a runway capable of accommodating large military aircraft and a 185-meter maritime pier, believed to support military logistics on the island. Logistical storage facilities connected to the pier are also said to be part of the development.



