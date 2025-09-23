Yemeni drone hits hotel in Eilat, targeting high-ranking Israeli figure

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Israeli official was reportedly targeted in a successful drone operation carried out by Yemen, Hamid Abdul Qader Antar said.

Speaking to Sputnik, Brigadier-General Hamid Abdul Qader Antar linked threats made by Israel’s war minister against the Ansarullah leader to the drone strike that hit a hotel in the occupied city of Eilat. He described the Israeli minister’s statements as “unusual” and a response to the effectiveness of Yemen’s operation, noting that the Israeli official lacks knowledge of the power and resilience of Yemeni forces.

He further revealed that leaked information from some Israeli media indicated the targeted drone strike specifically hit a high-ranking Israeli official, explaining the subsequent threats from Israel’s war ministry.

Earlier this week, Israeli media released footage showing a Yemeni drone striking a hotel in Eilat, causing a fire in the hotel compound. Following the incident, Israel’s war minister publicly called for the assassination of the Ansarallah leader, prompting heightened tensions.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

