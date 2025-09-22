Tunisian, Moroccan Protests Continue against Israeli Genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of Tunisian and Moroccan activists and citizens held rallies in the capital of Tunisia and the city of Fez on Saturday evening, condemning the continuation of the genocidal war and the siege of Gaza by the Zionist regime.

In Tunisia, a group of civil activists gathered in front of the city theater in Tunis at the invitation of the ‘Ansar Palestine Group’, the Palestine Information Center reported.

The event was held under the slogan “The genocide continues… Is there anyone to help?”

The participants, including a number of children, called for an immediate end to the war on Gaza, breaking the siege, and opening the crossings for the delivery of medicine and humanitarian aid.

They chanted slogans in support of Palestine and the resistance.

A similar rally was held in the northern Moroccan city of Fez. The protest was called by the Moroccan Coalition for Support for Palestine, and participants chanted slogans of solidarity with Palestine.

They condemned the Zionist regime’s continued killings and policies of starvation of the people of Gaza.

The Israeli regime has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, which has so far killed over 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has displaced hundreds of thousands alongside a blockade on humanitarian aid that has claimed the lives of at least 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.



