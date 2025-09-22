Pro-Palestine protesters condemn Zionist presence in Essaouira conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: A protest rally was staged on Sunday in the Moroccan city of Essaouira to condemn the participation of Zionist figures in a conference held in the city.

In the rally, protesters raised slogans supporting Palestine and stating that inviting these individuals was unacceptable and contradicted the position of the Moroccan people who support the Palestinian cause.

The participants held up powerful slogans against the occupation, reaffirming their rejection of normalization and the Israeli ongoing policies of repression and attacks against the Palestinian people.

They emphasized that Israeli presence to Morocco did not reflect the true sentiment of the Moroccan people, who have consistently supported the Palestinian cause throughout history,

The protesters also expressed their full solidarity with the Palestinians in their struggle against the occupation, adding that normalization is unacceptable to the people, regardless of any official justifications.

