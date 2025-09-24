Rabbi Pinto’s prayers for Israeli soldiers spark controversy in Morocco

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rabbi David Hanania Pinto delivered touching religious prayers for the soldiers of the Israeli occupation forces, demanding the return of all prisoners in the Gaza Strip quickly and peacefully, according to Hebrew sources on Tuesday.

This came during the celebrations of the anniversary of the “Hallelujah” in the Moroccan city of Essaouira.

Kikar hashbat website reported that this religious occasion commemorated the death of Rabbi Rabi Chaim Benito, one of the most prominent rabbis in Morocco, in which thousands of Jews from different countries of the world gathered to pray both individually and collectively.

According to the same source, Rabbi David Hanania Pinto supervised to organize the celebration, in the presence of prominent Moroccan political figures, the head of the Israeli liaison office in Rabat Yossi Ben David, as well as members of the local Scientific Council and officials from the local authority.

The commemoration and its accompanying rituals sparked widespread controversy in Morocco, as local activists considered it symbolic of dual attitudes towards Palestine.

At the same time, the Moroccan Association for Human Rights submitted an official complaint to the presidency of the public prosecution, demanding the opening of an urgent investigation on the suspicion of using Moroccan ports to transport military equipment used in the aggression on Gaza.

