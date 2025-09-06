UAE warns Israel against West Bank annexation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Arab Emirates has issued a strong warning to Israel over its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, declaring such a move a “red line” that could jeopardize the Abraham Accords—US-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations.

According to IRNA, in a statement released Wednesday, Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, emphasized that any annexation would severely undermine the spirit and purpose of the accords. “Annexation of the West Bank would constitute a red line for the United Arab Emirates. It would severely undermine the vision and spirit of the Abraham Accords,” she stated, according to media reports.

The UAE urged Israel to halt its annexation plans, reiterating that the Abraham Accords were intended to support the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspiration for an independent state. “From the outset, the UAE viewed the accords as a means to enable its continued support for the Palestinian cause,” the statement added.

This warning comes in response to recent comments by Israeli officials, including the foreign minister, who reportedly told European diplomats that if they formally recognize the State of Palestine, Israel would proceed with annexing parts of the West Bank.

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020 under the leadership of US President Donald Trump, marked a historic shift in Middle East diplomacy. The UAE and Bahrain were the first Arab nations to establish formal ties with Israel, followed by Morocco. However, the agreements sparked widespread criticism and protests among Palestinians, who described them as a betrayal of their struggle for statehood.

Sudan also joined the normalization process in 2021, reportedly under pressure from Washington. In exchange, it received a $1.5 billion loan and was removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

