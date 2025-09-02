Coward PGCC repeats dirty claims over Iranian islands and Arash gas field



AhlulBayt News Agency: The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), following a meeting with Japan’s foreign minister in Kuwait, issued a joint statement repeating its disputed claims regarding Iran’s sovereignty over three islands and the Arash gas field.

Arab media reports indicate that the PGCC reaffirmed its persistent and controversial stance, asserting that the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb belong to the United Arab Emirates.

The statement further claimed that the Arash gas field lies within the maritime borders of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, urging Iran to engage in negotiations over the matter.

These assertions were made despite Iran’s consistent reaffirmation of its historical and legal ownership of the islands and its rightful stake in the Arash gas field.

The PGCC also called for broader nuclear discussions with Iran, suggesting that such talks should encompass regional security concerns and the interests of its member states.

Historically, the three islands in the Persian Gulf have belonged to Iran, as evidenced by numerous legal, historical, and geographical records both within Iran and internationally. Nonetheless, the UAE continues to assert its claims.

The islands were under British control starting in 1921, but Iran re-established its sovereignty over them on November 30, 1971—just one day after British forces withdrew and two days before the UAE was officially formed.

