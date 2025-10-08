Iran Summons European Envoys over PGCC–EU Statement on Islands and Defense

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ambassadors and heads of European missions in Tehran were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry in protest against the European Union’s interventionist stance on Persian Gulf affairs.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Majid Takht Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, summoned the European envoys following the joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of the PGCC and the EU. The statement included support for the UAE’s unfounded territorial claims over Iran’s Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa islands, as well as remarks on Iran’s defense and nuclear programs. Iran conveyed its strong objection to these positions.

Takht Ravanchi reaffirmed Iran’s absolute and eternal sovereignty over the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, describing them as inseparable parts of Iranian territory. He condemned the EU’s support for the baseless claims of a PGCC member state, calling it a violation of the principles of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also rejected the EU’s comments on Iran’s missile program, labeling them as blatant interference in Iran’s internal affairs. He emphasized that Iran’s indigenous defense capabilities, including its missile power, are part of its inherent right to self-defense and contribute to regional stability and security.

Criticizing the non-compliance and bad faith of the three European parties to the JCPOA — France, Germany, and the UK — Takht Ravanchi stated that the EU, as coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission, along with these states, failed to uphold their commitments and misused the dispute resolution mechanism, resulting in diplomatic obstruction and deadlock.

He concluded that instead of repeating politically motivated and baseless allegations about Iran’s nuclear program, the EU should be held accountable for its destructive conduct.

On Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also dismissed the interventionist and unfounded claims made in the PGCC–EU joint statement, including the repetition of the UAE’s baseless claims regarding the Iranian islands and interference in Iran’s defense and nuclear matters.

Baghaei warned against the divisive and harmful meddling of certain European countries in Persian Gulf affairs. He reiterated Iran’s absolute and perpetual sovereignty over the three islands as an inseparable part of its territorial integrity.

He emphasized that repeating baseless claims in political statements holds no legal weight and cannot alter geographical or historical facts.

/129