Iran reacts to message conveyed by Putin to Iran from Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: “Iran will maintain its alertness at all levels,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said in reaction to the message conveyed by Putin to Iran from the Israeli regime.

Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, Ismaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected criticism over Tehran’s absence from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, emphasizing that regional influence is not defined by physical attendance at events.

He stated that Iran’s role and impact in regional developments “cannot be confined to participation or non-participation in international gatherings.”

The spokesman added that over the past two years, Iran has been among the most active countries in pressuring the Zionist regime and its allies to halt the genocide in Gaza, engaging extensively at both regional and international levels, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei, responding to Donald Trump’s recent remarks thanking Iran for the Gaza ceasefire deal, said Iran’s position has already been clearly stated in two official statements and needs no repetition. He added that Tehran welcomes any action that genuinely helps to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and brings an end to the ongoing genocide, stressing that Iran continues to express its principled stance regardless of political noise.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that after more than 700 days of genocide in Gaza, an understanding was reached for the Israeli regime to halt its attacks, and Iran’s position on this matter has been made very clear.

Given the region’s past experiences and the Israeli regime’s record of violating its commitments, the international community and regional countries must remain vigilant to ensure that the regime does not repeat its long-standing habit of breaching agreements.

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks regarding a message from the Israeli regime to Iran, Baghaei noted that Tehran listens to proposals from friendly nations but remains fully vigilant toward regional developments, emphasizing that given the Zionist regime’s history of deceit, “Iran will maintain its alertness at all levels.”

...................

End/ 257