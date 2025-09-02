Iranian students win 13 medals at Innoverse 2025

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian students have earned 13 medals—3 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze—at the INNOVERSE International Invention & Innovation Expo, highlighting their outstanding capabilities in science and technology.

The event, hosted by the United States, took place online on August 24. INNOVERSE 2025 was more than a contest; it served as a space for interdisciplinary collaboration, learning, and innovation across generations.

It offered a prestigious platform for inventors, researchers, and students worldwide to present their ideas, inventions, and scientific achievements.

According to Innoverse.world, the showcased projects spanned areas such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, social development, and environmental sustainability.

This year’s competition featured 177 teams from 47 countries, including Iran, China, France, the UK, the U.S., Japan, India, and others.

Gold medals were awarded to Ilia Majidzadeh Heravi and Parsa Karimi Yazdi for their app aiding deaf communication; Artin Radmatin and team for improving mechanical gear systems with magnetic technology; and Niki Abtahi and team for enhancing pneumatic muscle design through dynamic simulations.

Silver medals went to Mehran Rajabi and Alireza Jafarnezhad for their AI-powered smart recycling system; a team for developing a smart pharmacy solution; another for creating herbal nano-composites resistant to wear and decay; and Matin Hayati for seizure prediction using EEG signal analysis.

Bronze medalists included teams working on cancer cell research, biodegradable antimicrobial packaging, a humanoid nanny robot, oral ulcer treatment in diabetic rats, herbal nanogels for skin cancer, and a smart child safety system using IoT and image processing.

Iranian students also triumphed at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), winning five gold medals and securing the world championship for the second year in a row.

Held in Mumbai, India, from August 11 to 21, the IOAA drew over 300 students from 64 countries. Iranian participants excelled in theoretical, observational, and analytical astronomy exams.

The Iranian team—Ali Naderi Lordjani, Arshia Mirshamsi Kakhaki, Hossein Soltani, Hossein Masoumi, and Hirbod Foodazi—dominated the rankings, with the top three students leading the global winners.

The Ministry of Education praised the students’ dedication, family support, and coaching efforts, noting that their success once again elevated Iran’s scientific reputation internationally.

Iranian students continued their winning streak at the Yakutia International Science Fair (YISF) and the World Invention Creativity Olympics (WICO).

YISF, held in Yakutsk, Russia, from July 6 to 9, featured 129 teams from 10 countries across two categories: IT and mathematics, and physics and engineering.

In the second category, Mehran Rajabi and Alireza Jafarnejad won first place for their smart waste segregation system. Moeid and Helena Rajabi earned second place for their child safety solution.

Artin Radmatin and team secured third place for their magnetic gear system project. Zhina Aminorroaya-Karladani received a special prize for her UVGuard grooming brush.

In the first category, Artin Salari and Amir-Abbas Kavosi Amin ranked second for smart glasses for the blind. Ilia Majidzadeh Heravi and Parsa Karimi Yazdi came third for their deaf communication app.

WICO, held from July 17 to 19 in Seoul, South Korea, brought together 313 teams from 28 countries to share innovations in science and technology.

Radin Abbasi and Sam Rashidi won gold for their IoT-based humanoid robot, NannyBot. Silver medals went to Matin Hayati for EEG seizure prediction and Raman Nafarieh for his plant nanogel cancer research.

