Iran’s President urges UN to take action against Israeli aggression in West Asia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on the United Nations to take practical measures to put an end to Israel’s crimes and warmongering in the West Asia region.

The president made the remarks while meeting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus Summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday.

Pezeshkian thanked Guterres for his stance on Israel’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, as well as the regime’s war of aggression against Iran in June. At the same time, he urged the UN chief to adopt a stronger position against Israel over its crimes in Gaza and other parts of the West Asia region.

“We expect international organizations, foremost among them the United Nations, to take more practical and serious measures in response to the crimes and warmongering of the Zionist regime in the region,” Pezeshkian said.

He also referred to the war of aggression that Israel launched against Iran in June, noting that Iran was attacked while it was in the midst of negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program.

“Since its establishment, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been one of the main victims of terrorism, with many of its senior officials and prominent figures martyred in terrorist attacks. Today, the Zionist regime assassinates whomever it wishes, anywhere in the region, under the pretext of self-defense,” President Pezeshkian added.

He also criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its director general for failing to condemn Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, despite Iran being subjected to the most extensive and rigorous inspections by the agency.

“Unfortunately, this international organization was not even willing to condemn the Zionist regime’s attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which were operating fully under its own supervision. This action was carried out in violation of all international rules and frameworks, and the agency still continues to evade condemning it,” the Iranian president said.

In response to the IAEA chief’s actions, the Iranian Parliament approved a law under which Iran suspended cooperation with the agency, Pezeshkian added.

However, he noted that the Islamic Republic has delegated authority on how to cooperate with the IAEA to the Supreme National Security Council to ensure constructive and effective engagement with the agency, as Iran still seeks to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

Guterres: Iran isn’t seeking nuclear weapons

The UN chief, for his part, said that he is personally convinced that Iran’s nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

“I believe that your intention and goal are not to build nuclear weapons, and it is your right to have a peaceful nuclear program, which I fully recognize,” he said.

He also expressed concerns over the “snapback mechanism” and the reinstatement of UN sanctions against Iran by the European troika, which includes Britain, France, and Germany. Guterres added that he has urged the E3 to cooperate with Iran on this matter.

