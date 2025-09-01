President Pezeshkian stresses need for further Islamic unity

President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed the importance of unity among Muslim countries, noting that Islamic nations must work together seriously to solve shared challenges.

If the intellectuals and professionals of the Islamic nations cooperate with determination, common goals can be achieved, Pezeshkian said in a meeting with Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) underway in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday.

There is no distance between Tehran and Islamabad, Pezeshkian said, expressing willingness to bolster bilateral ties across all sectors and eliminate barriers to cooperation.

Pezeshkian, elsewhere in his remarks, condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, criticizing the silence of the international community.

It is astonishing that those who claim to defend human rights and peace not only remain silent but support these atrocities by supplying weapons, he said.

Prime Minister Sharif, for his part, described Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Pakistan as constructive and fruitful, noting its positive impact on strengthening fraternal relations and mutual understanding.

Muslim nations must unite against genocide and crimes in Gaza and raise a strong voice in defense of Palestinian rights, Sharif noted.