Imam Khomeini introduced Muhammadan religion as complete code of life: Pakistani scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: The two-day general assembly (Majlis-e-Umomi) session organized by the Majlis Ulema-e-Maktab Ahlul Bayt concluded.

Addressing the Difa-e-Wilayat Conference on the last day of the session, the central president of Majlis Ulema-e-Maktab Ahlul Bayt Pakistan, Allama Syed Hasnain Abbas Gardezi, said that the education of mankind is a religious and divine duty. The prophets came to fulfill this duty and books were also revealed, which should be performed sincerely and selflessly.

He said that after the mission of the Prophet (peace be upon him), the religion of Islam saw many ups and downs, while the current century can be called the century of the rise of the religion of Islam.

In particular, Hazrat Imam Khomeini presented the religion of Muhammad (peace be upon him) as a complete code of life and made it known.

He drew a line under the American and colonialist religion introduced by the tyrannical forces and propagated the true religion of Islam.

Presented Islam as the only solution to all the problems in the world. The only solution to all the problems and difficulties in the world is found in the religion of Islam.

Allama Hasnain Gardezi said that the Islamic Revolution proved that Islam does not only solve individual and religious problems, but also offers the best solution to the collective, political, economic and social problems of man.

Imam Khomeini’s unique and unrivaled style of presenting Islamic teachings is that he not only told the world about the pure religion of Muhammad but also taught the scholars the true religion.

Addressing the conference, Allama Sheikh Anwar Ali Najafi said that defending the Wilayat is our official duty.

We should convey our message fearlessly and strategically. We do not even care about our lives to protect the Wilayat. Only doing the duty of promoting and disseminating the Wilayat in a wise manner can have effective results.

He said that defending the Wilayat is the responsibility of the entire nation along with the scholars and the youth.

The scope of youth’s voice and messaging through social media has become wider, which is the need of the hour to utilize in the best possible way. The truth may be bitter, but if it is conveyed to the audience effectively, it starts to be accepted.

The meeting was addressed by Allama Syed Asghar Askari, educationist Syed Imtiaz Rizvi, member of GB Council Allama Sheikh Ahmed Ali Noori, Allama Asghar Shahidi and other provincial and district officials.

