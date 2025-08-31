Pakistani Shia Leader Highlights Role of Qom Seminary and Supreme Leader in Guiding Humanity Against Global Tyranny

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, Chairman of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM), addressed a large gathering at the revered Hojjatiya Seminary in Qom, Iran, commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Allama Arif Hussain Al-Hussaini, a prominent Pakistani Shia cleric and political leader. In his powerful address, Allama Nasir Abbas emphasized the pivotal role of the Islamic Seminary of Qom, the Supreme Leader of Iran, and the Shia scholarly tradition in shaping a new global civilization rooted in justice, ethics, and spiritual values.

Below are the key points from his address:

1. Qom: A Global Center of Transformation

Allama Nasir Abbas described Qom as not just a religious city but a global epicenter of ideological and civilizational change, ignited by the Islamic Revolution. He praised the revolutionary vision of Imam Khomeini, whose thought opposed global imperialism and championed the oppressed. He credited towering figures such as Shaheed Arif Hussaini, General Qassem Soleimani, Shaheed Beheshti, Shaheed Murtaza Mutahhari, and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as products of this revolutionary school of thought.

2. The Supreme Leader: A Beacon in the Era of Occultation

He asserted that in the era of the occultation of Imam Mahdi (a.t.f.s), the Supreme Leader of Iran stands as the central authority of Imamate, leading humanity against global tyranny. Allama Nasir Abbas stressed the significance of the Supreme Leader’s recent speech marking the centennial of Qom Seminary, urging scholars and students to repeatedly study it, derive personal and collective responsibilities, and implement them to achieve self-perfection and institutional leadership.

3. Shift of Global Power and the Role of the Seminary

He highlighted that the contemporary world is witnessing a historic transition of power from the West to the East. However, he warned that emerging powers like China lack a holistic and spiritual framework for building a balanced society. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of the Shia seminary to construct a modern Islamic civilization, foster an "Ummah-building" jurisprudence, and train leaders equipped for this mission. According to him, the current curriculum in seminaries is inadequate for this task, and thus requires fundamental reform.

4. Confronting Western Civilization and Reviving Moral Values

Describing Western civilization as rooted in violence, injustice, immorality, and ignorance, the MWM leader called for a global moral and ethical awakening. He advocated for the formation of a just and virtuous community that can lead the world away from the destructive path of materialism. He also urged Shia communities to end internal social media conflicts and adopt a global perspective for collective action.

5. Political Engagement and Religious Responsibility

Addressing the relationship between politics and religious obligation, Allama Nasir Abbas stated that political participation, including voting, is a religious duty under the guidance of jurists. Citing Imam Khomeini, he emphasized that speaking against the institution of Marja’iyyah (religious authority) is unacceptable. He clarified that even under non-Islamic governments, participation in governance to protect the interests of the Shia community and the "orphans of the Household of the Prophet" is necessary and legitimate, based on the teachings of the Imams.

He further elaborated on the Islamic model of governance, distinguishing it from liberal democracy. According to him, Islamic democracy — or Wilayat al-Faqih — represents divine authority exercised through a just jurist, supported by the people. He noted that Pakistan’s political framework, when led by honest and God-fearing representatives, comes close to this Islamic ideal.

6. Preserving the Legacy of Shaheed Arif Hussaini

Paying tribute to the late Allama Arif Hussain Al-Hussaini, he urged participants to study and emulate his leadership. He praised Shaheed Hussaini’s humility, courage, unity-driven politics, and unwavering commitment to the teachings of Imam Khomeini. He recalled how Shaheed Hussaini formally announced entry into practical politics during the Quran and Sunnah Conference on July 6, 1987, under the banner of “Sabeeluna” (Our Path), laying the foundation for political activism rooted in Islamic values.

He quoted Shaheed Hussaini’s famous declaration: “We are enemies of every oppressor, even if they are Shiite; and friends of every oppressed, even if they are non-Muslim.” He affirmed that the MWM remains committed to this principled legacy, despite threats and temptations.

7. Scholars and Students Must Embrace Responsibility

Allama Nasir Abbas concluded by urging seminary students and scholars to deeply reflect on their responsibilities. He warned against a passive, traditionalist approach to religious scholarship and called for a revivalist movement driven by a strong sense of duty. Only through awakening this sense of responsibility, he argued, can true personal and societal transformation be achieved.

This address highlights a growing sense of mission within the global Shia community to play an active role in shaping a just and spiritually grounded world order. As the geopolitical landscape shifts, voices like that of Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri are calling for Islamic seminaries to rise to their civilizational responsibilities.