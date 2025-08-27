Pakistani Official Meets Kamal Kharrazi in Tehran, Hails Iran’s Role in Supporting Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Expressing pleasure over his visit, Naeem-ur-Rehman described Pakistan–Iran relations as “historical and deep-rooted,” based on shared Islamic and cultural values. He praised Iran’s Islamic Revolution as “an inspiring model for Muslims worldwide” and highlighted the importance of supporting the Palestinian resistance, especially amid the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Dr. Kharrazi reaffirmed Iran’s principled stance in defending Palestine and criticized the double standards of Western powers, noting that their claims of freedom and human rights stand exposed. He warned that the Zionist regime not only threatens Palestine but also endangers the security and stability of the entire region.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening political and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Iran, while underlining the need for unity in the Islamic world.