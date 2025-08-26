Iran urges Pakistan to take action against border terrorism

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces has urged Pakistan’s military leadership to take decisive measures against terrorist groups operating near the shared border.

Major General Mohammad Mousavi spoke by phone with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, discussing rising security concerns.

Mousavi expressed alarm over the recent surge in terrorist incidents along both sides of the Iran-Pakistan border.

He reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to collaborate closely with Pakistan to eliminate terrorism, stating that concrete actions are expected within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

While recognizing Pakistan’s previous efforts, Mousavi emphasized the need to strengthen those measures and address existing gaps.

He concluded by highlighting the shared vision between Tehran and Islamabad for a secure and prosperous border, describing it as a potential zone of friendship, unity, and economic growth.

