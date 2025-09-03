Pakistan to Host Major Muslim Unity Conference in September

  1. Home
3 September 2025 - 12:28
Source: Abna24
A significant conference dedicated to fostering unity among Muslim sects will be held in the Pakistani capital this September, organized by prominent local Islamic groups.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Under the title "Annual Conference for the Love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)," the event is being promoted as a "grand practical demonstration of unity between Muslims."

Scheduled for Sunday, 14th September 2025, at 2:00 PM, the conference will take place at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre, near Jasmine Garden, Islamabad.

Organizers from the Muslim Unity Council of Pakistan (Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen) and the National Solidarity Council Pakistan (Mili Yakjehti Council) announced that religious scholars and leaders from all schools of thought (makatib-e-fikr) from across the country are expected to attend.

The event aims to emphasize communal harmony and solidarity within the Pakistani Muslim community.

