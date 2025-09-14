206 Japanese lawmakers urge government to recognize state of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: A total of 206 members of the Japanese Parliament have signed a letter addressed to Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, demanding that the government officially recognize the State of Palestine.

According to Japan’s Kyodo News agency, three parliamentarians, including Tomoko Abe from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, delivered the signed letter to Minister Iwaya.

Following the meeting, lawmaker Tomoko stated that “Israel has no intention of accepting a ceasefire, and the starvation of children cannot be ignored.” She emphasized that they are taking “this issue very seriously given the large number of signatures collected.”

....................

End/ 257