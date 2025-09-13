British trade unions vote to boycott settlements, support recognition of State of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Conference of the Trades Union Confederation of Great Britain (TUC), which represents more than seven million workers, voted, on Thursday, on a set of resolutions related to supporting the Palestinian people and their right to independence.

The conference, which concluded today in Brighton, voted unanimously in favor of resolutions including a complete boycott of all companies operating in Zionist settlements in occupied Palestine, affirming the Palestinian right to establish an independent state, and calling on the British government to stop sending weapons and military equipment to the Israeli entity.

It also voted to demand an end to economic agreements with “Israel,” condemn the crimes of genocide, starvation, and displacement against the Palestinian people, demand accountability for those responsible, and call on all governments of the world to recognize the State of Palestine, according to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

The conference, which was held from September 7 to 10 in Brighton, concluded with the issuance of historic resolutions unanimously in support of the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people.

During the special session on Palestine, conference members raised banners reading “Freedom for Palestine” and chanted in one voice “Free Palestine.”

.....................

End/ 257