PMU is a pillar of national unity, says Asaib Ahl Al-Haq Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary-general of the Iraqi movement Asaib Ahl Al-Haq emphasized that preserving the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) is the desire of all Iraqi people.

Sheikh Qais Al-Khazali rejected the merger of the PMU with other Iraqi forces saying the idea was first raised by the British ambassador.

Referring to the West’s hypocrisy, he said, “When we demand the withdrawal of American troops, they say that Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) still exists, but when they demand the disbandment of the PMU, they say that Daesh has become weak and there is no need for the PMU.”

Al-Khazali noted that the existence of the PMU gave Iraq additional power, adding that the force is a source of real confidence and a means of maintaining unity in the country.

“We were able to achieve a real victory with our own resources, the fatwa of the religious authority, the resistance groups, the efforts of the children of the nation, and the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Al-Khazali stated that Daesh was the biggest and most difficult challenge for Iraq, whose goal was to create a religious war throughout the country.

The PMU is a government-sponsored umbrella organization composed of around 40 factions of volunteer counter-terrorism forces, including Shia Muslim groups like Asa’ib, besides Sunni Muslims, Christians and Kurds.

It is part of the Iraqi armed forces, operating under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

This organization was formed after the issuance of a fatwa by senior Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Sayed Ali Sistani about the need for Jihad against Daesh.

