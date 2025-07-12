Secretary General of Iraq's Ahl al-Haq Brigades: Ashura demands unity against U.S. hegemony, injustice

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Qais Khazali, Secretary General of the Iraqi Ahl al-Haq Brigades, marked the anniversary of Ashura by calling for national unity and resistance against foreign domination, particularly U.S. influence, to safeguard Iraq’s sovereignty and dignity.

In a statement commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), Sheikh Khazali described Ashura as a defining moment in human history and a timeless symbol of resistance against injustice, oppression, and moral compromise.

“This anniversary is not merely a historical remembrance,” he said. “It is a living message. Imam Hussein's uprising was not a quest for power but a stand for truth, justice, and human dignity — a rejection of corruption and complicity.”

He stressed that the spirit of Karbala must guide Iraqis today in confronting the ongoing threats of foreign interference and internal division. “Iraq continues to face external meddling and internal discord that hinder its emergence as a truly free and sovereign nation,” he warned.

Khazali stated that Ashura imposes clear national and religious obligations on the Iraqi people — to strive for full independence in military, political, economic, and security affairs, and to resist all forms of hegemony, especially that of the United States.

“Since the occupation, the U.S. has brought devastation to Iraq. Silence in the face of injustice is betrayal,” he said. “Those who follow the path of Imam Hussein must not surrender to the forces of global arrogance.”

He called for setting aside sectarian, partisan, and factional interests in favor of national unity, social justice, and public service. “Preserving Iraq’s territorial integrity and national identity is a duty for all — from the earth to the sky,” he added.

On this solemn occasion, Sheikh Khazali urged Iraqis to confront efforts aimed at dividing the country and undermining its dignity. “The Iraq of Hussein deserves to stand proud — free, dignified, and strong — upheld by the will and determination of its sons and daughters.”

