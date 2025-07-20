Imam Hussain’s Resolve, Lady Zaynab’s Narrative: Women Activists Urged to Shape Global Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A consultative meeting on enhancing the role of Shiite female activists was held on the pivotal function of jihad of clarification and the spiritual legacy of Lady Zaynab (a.s.) in fostering global awareness.

Held by the Women & Family Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the session responded to recent Israeli aggression toward Iran and the nation’s dignified resistance amid hybrid warfare.

Participants, over twenty female media figures and activists from nine countries, including Lebanon, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Argentina, underscored the urgent need for women to actively combat mental colonialism and Western distortions through strategic communication and mobilization.

Dr. Roknabadi, the head of ABWA’s Women & Family Department, welcomed attendees and invoked the leader’s message of transforming personal development into a global mission, emphasizing social responsibility in today’s context.

Then, Dr. Khazali, faculty member of Al-Zahra (a.s.) University, reflected on lessons from the Iranian revolution, citing endurance rooted in the traditions of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his noble sister Lady Zaynab (a.s.).

