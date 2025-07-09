ABWA’s Secretary-General Expresses Appreciation to the Islamic Scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly condemned the recent insults and threats against the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and expressed gratitude to the esteemed sources of emulation and scholars of the Islamic world for their enlightening stances.

Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in his statement, appreciated the sources of emulation and scholars of the Islamic world for defending the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution against the insults and threats of the United States and the Zionist regime.

He emphasized that the defense mounted by scholars and thinkers, especially the jurists, fatwa‑issuing authorities, and esteemed sources of emulation through their issued fatwas, numerous statements, speeches, and honorable remarks, represented a clear response to today’s arrogant Pharaohs.

He noted that this wave of protest against those insulting the authority of knowledge, jurisprudence, and leadership demonstrates the awakening, unity, and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah and all free people of the world in standing against falsehood and defending truth.

He added, “I extend my thanks and appreciation, with divine gratitude, to all sources of emulation, scholars, and religious and social leaders who, through their scholarly and wise positions, stood against the prescription of terror and threats and rose to defend knowledge and justice.”

