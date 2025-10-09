8th Int’l Conference on Solidarity with Palestinian Children to Be Held in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The 8th International Conference on “Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Adolescents, in Memory of Martyr Mohammad al-Durrah, the Martyred Children of Gaza, and the 12-Day Sacred Defense” will be held in Tehran with the participation of representatives from 32 countries and around 100 non-Iranian guests.

Ayatollah Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, Head of the Committee for the Support of the Islamic Revolution of the Palestinian People, elaborated on the objectives and messages of the 8th International Conference on “Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Adolescents, in Memory of Martyr Mohammad al-Durrah, the Martyred Children of Gaza, and the 12-Day Sacred Defense” during a press briefing.

In the press conference, held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council, Ayatollah Akhtari commemorated the anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, honoring the memory of the martyrs of the Resistance Front, the Sacred Defense, and the 12-day war.

“We must amplify the oppressed voice of the Palestinian people and all the oppressed of the world, and foster unity and solidarity among all freedom-seekers and advocates of justice around the globe. God Almighty has commanded the oppressed to defend themselves, confront their enemies, and has promised them victory. We firmly believe in the triumph of the oppressed, the victory of resistance against oppressors, and the downfall of the Zionist regime and its supporters, for this is a divine promise that will undoubtedly be fulfilled,” he said.

Speaking about the conference, Ayatollah Akhtari stated that it aims to promote coordination and synergy among organizations, institutions, and associations supporting Palestine and defending the rights of Palestinian children.

He added that four specialized panels will also be held on the sidelines of the event, focusing on political and legal affairs, media and cyberspace, women and children, and networking and strengthening cooperation among pro-Palestine NGOs worldwide.

Conference time: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 8 a.m.

Venue: Iran International Conference Center in Tehran

