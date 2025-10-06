“A Survey into the Life of the Infallible Imams (a.s.)” Published in Malaysia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The book “A Survey into the Life of the Infallible Imams (a.s.)” by Martyr Morteza Motahhari has been translated into English and published in Malaysia by the General Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

This work is a collection of essays that elaborate on the lives of the Infallible Imams (a.s.), based on the author’s lectures delivered on various occasions and in different venues.

Throughout these lectures, Martyr Motahhari sought to clarify the apparent differences in the conduct of the Imams (a.s.) and to resolve misunderstandings surrounding their diverse approaches to leadership and struggle.

The book covers various topics, including Imam Hussain’s (a.s.) decision to rise rather than practice Taqiyah (ostensible denial of religious belief), Imam Sajjad’s (a.s.) adoption of supplication as a means of guidance, Imam Sadiq’s (a.s.) refusal of the caliphate, Imam Reza’s (a.s.) acceptance of the position of Crown Prince, the long imprisonments of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (a.s.), and the life of Imam Hasan al-Askari (a.s.) under strict surveillance. The final chapters discuss the concepts of justice and the Promised Imam Mahdi (a.s.).

The English translation of “A Survey into the Life of the Infallible Imams (a.s.)” was translated by Zeinab Mohammadi Iraqi and published in crown octavo size.

