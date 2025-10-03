Imam Khomeini’s Path is Founded on Dignity, Justice, Opposition to Oppression, and Avoidance of Oppression: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A group of university students from Gilan province met with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

In the meeting, Ramazani outlined three fundamental duties toward Imam Mahdi (a.s.) as “knowledge, love, and obedience.” He said, “Knowledge and understanding clarify the path and destination for us. The greater our knowledge of the Imam, the deeper our love becomes, and both must be manifested in practice through obedience.”

He recalled that, “Before the Islamic Revolution, many believed a religious revolution was impossible, arguing that the path of human society was toward secularism, and that liberalism and communism dominated the world intellectually. But Imam Khomeini (r.a.) believed Islam provides a governing system, and that the revolution would take place. It happened, and those theories were proven false.”

Ramazani stressed that post-revolutionary Iran has become a regional and international power with a message to deliver. “The world must hear and accept the words of revolutionary Iran,” he said.

Explaining Imam Khomeini’s path, he emphasized two guiding principles: “The Imam’s line is built on two positive obligations and prohibitions. 1. Preservation of human dignity, whereby the status and greatness of humanity must be protected; and 2. Justice which was the mission of all divine prophets. Islam has emphasized dignity from the outset, while the system of domination has undermined it through humiliation and enslaving nations.”

**************

End/ 345