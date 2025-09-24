ABWA’s Secretary-General Speaks on First Anniversary of Ayatollah Mahfouzi’s Demise

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly delivered a speech on the first anniversary of the demise of Ayatollah Mahfouzi, a senior scholar of the Qom seminary, on Thursday evening, September 18, 2025, at Masjid A’zam in Qom.

Highlighting the characteristics of the late scholar, Ayatollah Ramazani said, “He was a striving jurist, a moral Marja with exemplary humility. Ayatollah Mahfouzi lived a blessed life of 96 years, beginning his seminary studies at the age of 15. For 81 years, he remained engaged in learning, self-purification, teaching, and striving, making the best use of his entire life. His life can serve as a model for us clerics.”

He added that Ayatollah Mahfouzi stood alongside the late Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and was considered one of his trusted scholarly figures.

Turning to the transformation of Islamic propagation in the present era, ABWA’s Secretary-General stated, “In the past, scholars addressed specific audiences in limited circles, but today they are confronted with global audiences across diverse fields. The intellectual elite of the world seek to understand how Islam can be presented to humanity. The global hegemonic system is incapable of meeting the intellectual needs of mankind.”

