Ayatollah Hadavi Tehrani Congratulates Iran’s National Wrestling Team on World Championship Victory

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Mahdi Hadavi Tehrani, a member of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly extended his congratulations to Iran’s national wrestling team following their championship victory at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb.

The message read:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

The glorious triumph of Iran’s national wrestling team in freestyle and Greco-Roman competitions has brought joy to Islamic Iran.

The honorable, faithful, and patriotic presence of Iranian wrestlers has brought pride to the noble nation of Iran and once again demonstrated to the world the sublime values governing this land of divine wisdom.