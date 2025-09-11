ABWA Secretary-General Highlights Muslim Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (a.s.), alongside the commemoration of late Pakistani Shiite leaders Arif Hussaini and Mufti Jafar Hussain, was held at the Fayziya Seminary in Qom with a keynote address by Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

Ayatollah Ramazani underlined the necessity of Muslim unity for the realization of a true Islamic Ummah, stressing that solidarity brings political, scientific, and social strength. He warned that enemies of Islam aim to spread fear and division among Muslims.

He described two methods of confrontation with religion by the enemies: the total elimination of faith, as in the former Soviet Union, and the Western model of confining religion to individual worship without social engagement.

Quoting Imam Sadiq (a.s.), he said, “We love those among our Shiites who are intelligent, understanding, patient, well-mannered, and truthful.” He emphasized that intellect is the “inner prophet” guiding people to the Prophet (p.b.u.h) and paradise.

Ramazani stressed that silence and submission do not reflect the AhlulBayt (a.s.) teachings, adding that resisting oppression is the duty of the Islamic Ummah. He pointed to the repeated failures of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon and cited the Prophet (p.b.u.h): “Whoever wakes up and is not concerned with the problems of Muslims is not a Muslim.”

He concluded, “According to narrations, even if a non-Muslim, such as a Christian, seeks help and Muslims fail to assist despite having the means, they cannot be considered true Muslims.”

**************

End/ 345